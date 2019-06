Clyde will play either Motherwell Colts or Lowland League side Spartans in the second round of this season's Challenge Cup.

The two prospective opponents will meet each other during the midweek of August 6 and 7 with the winners of their first round encounter travelling to Broadwood the following midweek.

The competition will now be known as the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup after the Uddingston biscuit manufacturer took over from Irn-Bru as sponsors.