Clyde fans snap up free bus travel for Cowdenbeath showdown

Clyde fans will head for Fife in force on Saturday as the League Two title race with Peterhead foes down to the wire.

More than 150 of them have taken advantage of the club's offer of free travel from Broadwood to Cowdenbeath.

And if things go their way they'll be heading back to Broadwood - where any trophy presentation will take place - for a title party.

Three coaches will leave the stadium at 1pm prompt with the club's Supporter Liaison Officer, John Anderson will be on hand to confirm bookings - for which the deadline has passed - and allocate seats.

The Club Shop will also be open before the departure to Central Park.

Additionally, the club is subsiding the costs of both the Castlemilk Branch and Glasgow Branch buses.

The Bully Wee need results in both their game at Cowdenbeath and Peterhead's match away to Queen's Park to go their way, with Jim McInally's side holding a two-point advantage going into the final day.

If Clyde win and Peterhead lose, Danny Lennon's side will be champions. And they would also take the title if Peterhead draw if they can beat Cowdenbeath by five goals.

But a Peterhead win would take the trophy back to Balmoor, irrespective of what Clyde do.