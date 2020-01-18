Clyde FC keeper David Mitchell signs new deal until 2022

Clyde keeper David Mitchell has signed a new contract which will keep him at Broadwood for the next two and a half-years.

The 29-year-old number one - who has been outstanding since joining Clyde last summer - has committed to the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

And the former Stranraer, Dundee and Falkirk keeper says he's never been happier than his he is with the Bully Wee.

He said: "I'm delighted. This is the happiest I've been in football in ten years of playing. It's been brilliant since day one and me and my family are really pleased.

"The management team have been brilliant with me and they've had a big part to play - there's no-one else I want to be working with for the foreseeable future.

"I had a good gut feeling about the way the club is going and you can tell that there is something special happening here. There's a buzz about the place on a Saturday.

"The supporters have been unbelievable with me and that helps when you're playing, you get a boost. It's a great support the club's got."

Clyde boss Danny Lennon is also delighted to have secured his keeper's long-term future.

He said: This is a real coup and it shows the level and standards that we're setting at the club. To capture, for a further two years, someone of the stature and quality of David is something else that we can build around.

"We've offered David stability and a peace of mind and he has committed his future to Clyde. It shows the direction we want to go and the quality that we want - and that the fans deserve."