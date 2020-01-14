Clyde FC looking to appoint sporting director to help Danny Lennon and Allan Moore

Clyde are to revamp their organisational structure off the field in an effort to capitalise on the progress being made on it.

New strategic priorities were launched at the club’s recent agm following an extensive review into the way the club operates.

Club chairman David Dishon announced last week that he is stepping down and one of the key changes will be to split the demands of the role into three separate areas with the club seeking to appoint a sporting director, a finance director and a chairman to oversee the remainder of the club’s operations.

He said: “The position of Chair is currently split three ways, so we need to find three replacements to ensure the next candidate does not burn out.

“We need to find; a Finance Director, to give the Board a Financial presence; a Sporting Director, to help Danny and Allan build a squad that is suitable and work within a budget; and a new Chair that can help to run the rest of the Club.

“That is currently being delegated across the rest of the Board, as well as keeping the links going with the Community Foundation - including the Schools of Football and Clyde FC Powerchair.”

A club statement said the previous way of working was being adapted for two main reasons - to capitalise on the position that the establishment of an excellent management team and strong squad has delivered and to embrace the skills and experience of a wider cohort of people connected to the club.

It continued: “It is critical that everyone unites around these goals. There is often lively debate and a variety of opinions on the best approach to take, or forensic analysis of decisions made.

“This has its place but only if it doesn’t trap people in a state of introspection or affect the goal that all want to achieve.

“Now, time is of the essence to ensure that all supporters, whether new to Broadwood or former Shawfield regulars, move forward together to replicate the spirit that the team has delivered of late.

“However success on the pitch, if not underpinned by strength off the park, can only be sustained for so long. As stated at the AGM, performance levels off the pitch need to catch up on those delivered by the first team squad so that the club can continue to grow.

“It is recognised that certain appointments require to be finalised, particularly those of finance director and sporting director, in addition to the position of chair as David Dishon steps down.

“The search is being undertaken presently and interim contingencies are in place. The process of recruitment has to be appropriate. The board wants to build a sustainable club and is keen to understand how individuals might support that and also what they want for the club.

“Rushing that process would be at the club’s peril and in the interim period the refined structure will ensure that the club will not drift, or leave the first team manager without support.”