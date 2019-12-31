Clyde FC Team of the Decade: The final line-up

Clyde fans have been chosing their Team of the Decade over the past few weeks .
Now we can reveal their final selection.
GK - David Mitchell. Joined the Bully Wee in the summer of 2019 after leaving Falkirk and has turned in some highly impressive displays to quickly make himself a fans's favourite. Polled 51 per cent of the vote. Pic: JPIMedia
RB - Barry Cuddihy. A massive 85 per cent had him in their team, bettered only by David Goodwillie. Clyde's Player of the Year in their promotion winning 2018-19 season, made 100th Clyde appearance in November. Pic: JPIMedia
CD - Tom Lang. Danny Lennon's first signing for Clyde. Early games were at right-back but switched to central defence and was a mainstay of the promotion campaign. Joined Dunfermline in summer 2019. Pic: Craig Black