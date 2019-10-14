Clyde find Tunnock’s Cup to their taste as they enjoy sweet win at Arbroath

Clyde secured a spot in the last eight of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup with fine win over Arbroath at Gayfield.

A goal in each half was enough for Danny Lennon’s League One side as they despatched Championship opposition for the second round running.

With a strong wind at their backs, Clyde made an impressive start with Ray Grant warming the gloves of Derek Gaston with a 18-yard drive in the opening five minutes.

Clyde kept their momentum and opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Returning captain David Goodwillie, back after suspension, held off a challenge from Thomas O’Brien before slicing the Arbroath defence open with a pass to Chris Johnston who took a touch before calmly rounding Gaston before squeezing the ball just inside the post.

Goodwillie hit a perfectly executed overhead kick over the bar in the 12th minute as Clyde went for a second.

Arbroath finally sprung into life in the 25th minute as Michael McKenna ran down the left wing and into the box before finding Mark Whatley whose 18 yard drive was saved by David Mitchell.

Mitchell was on hand again just two minutes later to deny Steven Doris with a well hit angled drive.

Thomas O’Brien had a header cleared off the Clyde line in the 32nd minute before Darren Smith should have doubled Clyde’s lead just two minutes later.

A beautiful pass from Goodwillie left Smith one-on-one with Gaston but it was the keeper who came out on top with a brilliant save with his leg.

Clyde survived protests from Arbroath early in the second half for a red card as striker Greig Spence was pulled down by last man Ross Lyon as he threatened to break.

Lennon introduced Tony Wallace as a replacement for scorer Johnston in the 66th minute, to immediate effect.

Just two minutes after coming on Wallace raced down the right before crossing towards Smith. However defender Ricky Little’s sliding tackle ended up directing the ball into his own net and doubling Clyde’s lead.

Omar Kader and O’Brien both unleashed drives from outside of the box, but both directly at Mitchell.

And in the final seconds substitute Donnelly’s header looked certain to claim a consolation goal but Mitchell kept his clean sheet with a remarkable one handed reaction save.