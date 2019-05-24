Clyde free keeper Blair Currie days after he helped them to promotion

Ever-present keeper Blair Currie has been freed by Clyde just a few days after the club's promotion play-off success.

The 25-year-old is one of six players who have been released by the Broadwood club. Back-up keeper Kieran Hughes, defenders Jordan Stewart and Dylan Cogill and forwards Jack Boyle and Aaron Millar are the others not being offered deals for next season.

Former Rangers, Hamilton and Annan keeper Currie joined Clyde in June 2017 and was one of only two players who started every one of the club's 40 league games last season.

Cogill (21) was also a regular early in the campaign and won the Ladbrokes League 2 Player of the Month award for November, but lost his place to Tom Lang when he returned from injury.

Boyle (21), who signed for Clyde with Cogill last summer after both players had enjoyed a successful loan spell from Huddersfield Town, also struggled to get a regular start as the season progressed, as did former St Mirren defender Stewart.

Hughes (24) made two cup appearances and replaced Currie after his red card, later rescinded, against Annan in March, while Millar (21) was loaned out during the season to junior clubs Pollok and Arthurlie.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon said: "This is the worst part of a manager's job, telling players there will be no new contract.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the players who got that horrible news this week.

"The truth is, they have all made a tremendous contribution this season, throughout every training session and match that they have participated in.

"The club's success this season is their success too. They helped make that happen and gave the fans of this club wonderful memories to cherish.

"Everyone at Clyde wishes them every success in their future careers."