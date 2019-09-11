Clyde goal hero Chris McStay downplays his wonder strike

Chris McStay scored the goal of his life to help Clyde stun Queen of the South on Saturday - and then modestly downplayed its importance.

The midfielder’s spectacular overhead kick sparked a Clyde comeback which saw the League One side battle back from two down to oust their Championship opponents from the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

But he insisted afterwards that the subsequent strikes by David Goodwillie and Martin McNiff were just as important.

However there’s no doubt McStay’s goal, both by its timing and spectacular nature, gave Clyde the lift they needed - and he admitted that he has rarely, if ever, scored a better one.

He joked: “I don’t think they come around too often. It’s a tough one to practice.

“Goodie played me a great pass and it was just more instinct than anything. It was a great ball so I just tried to set myself up nicely and focus on the technique pretty much. It was worth the shot and it came off so I was delighted.

“I’m delighted with the goal but it was just one of the three that won us the game so the others were just as important.”

McStay insisted that the Clyde players always believed they could come back.

He said: “It was a bit harsh being 2-0 down.

“But when you’re playing against a quality side you’re going to get punished for your mistakes.

“But we’ve come back before and even though we were playing against a high quality team all the boys believed we could do it and we just kept pushing on.”

The win over Queen’s was another sign that Clyde are finding their feet at a higher level and McStay is hoping they can continue their good form against Stranraer at home this Saturday.

He said: “That’s the main thing. We did well against Falkirk and had a good game at Forfar, which I think we should have won. Today we carried on from that and it’s now about building into the next game.”