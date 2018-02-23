Clyde going for six in a row at Stirling

Clyde travel to Stirling Albion on Saturday hoping to repeat their success there earlier in the season and secure their sixth win in a row.

It's the start of a spell of five games in 15 days which Danny Lennon admits will stretch the resources of his squad.

They face Peterhead away next Tuesday, followed by a home game with Elgin and away matches at Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir.

Lennon said: “They’re all difficult games but we’ve now got to look at the next games where we’ll use the full maximum of our squad.

“You try and plan as much as you can, but the most important one is the one on Saturday and we’ll see how we come out of that one.

“We’re playing a team on Saturday that’s on a good run of form.

“They got out of the traps very well at the beginning of the season and then dipped ever so slightly, but all good teams do and they’ve come back and are starting to put a run at the most important part of the season."

But Lennon's side are also in form and have climbed up the League 2 table on the back of five successive victories, the latest being last Saturday's 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath.

The Bully Wee boss aid: "I thought it was a class performance from start to finish - it was like when you have an older car and put it in for service and when it comes out every part of it is working to its full potential.

"That's the way I felt. It was a very solid performance and some of the football was excellent.

"They're doing it consistently week in and week out now. But we're far from the finished article and we've got to keep demanding.

"It was a very good January window for us. We've brought in good quality players and the players that were already there recognise that.

"They've now stepped up to that mark. Some of them have gone through it and some of them will continue to repair that reputation from what happened at the beginning of the season and the fans can see that.

"But it’s very pleasing the the boys now show that belief in themselves that we saw in them when we first came in.”

Clyde won 3-2 when they visited Forthbank in September and the sides drew 1-1 at Broadwood in November.