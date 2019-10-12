Clyde head for Arbroath chasing Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup quarter-final place

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says he is looking for his players to bounce back from last week's disappointment when they take on Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.

The Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup fourth round tie gives the Bully Wee the chance to put their poor show against Montrose behind them and make the last eight of the competition.

But despite having watched his side lose at home to bottom-of-the-league Montrose, Lennon admitted he couldn't be too harsh on his players.

He said: "It's very unlike us that you get so many players having an off day at the one time. But I can't be too harsh on them because they've been absolutely fantastic of late.

READ MORE: Clyde beaten at home for first time in almost a year



"With the standards and expectations that we now set at this football club, I could even hear it from the fans in the first half.

"We've got to have a wee bit of understanding - players are only human beings and everybody has a bad day at the office at some stage. Unfortunately we had too many."

READ MORE: Ray Grant admits Clyde weren't good enough against Montrose

Being without David Goodwillie didn't help the Clyde cause, but the Bully Wee skipper is now free from suspension and available for what Lennon expects to be a tough test against Dick Campbell's Championship side.

He said: "It will be nice to get David back and get him some minutes after a two-week absence.

"We'll go up there and look to get ourselves into the next round. But there's a very good Arbroath side who have had equally as good a start in the Championship and we know it will be a very difficult game for us.

"When you get to this stage in the cup, in a knockout game, anything can happen.

"You always relish playing teams in the league above. I thought we played really well in the last round against Queen of the South even though we found ourselves 2-0 down but that's what happens when you play quality sides, they will punish you for your mistakes.

""We will make sure we give our best, as that's what our fans do. It's a given that every week they give their best to push us on and I hope they enjoy their day."