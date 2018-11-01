Clyde keeper Blair Currie says Edinburgh City match is massive

Clyde keeper Blair Currie says Saturday’s match with League 2 leaders Edinburgh City is one the Bully Wee cannot afford to lose, writes Ian MacLean.

Danny Lennon’s side slipped to fourth place in the table - overtaken by Annan - after Saturday’s loss to Peterhead and are now nine points behind City and seven adrift of the Blue Toon.

That’s a gap they can’t allow to get any bigger or their aspirations to the title and automatic promotion will be under real threat.

Currie reckoned the dismissal of Tom Lang so soon after Peterhead had been reduced to 10 men was a real blow to Clyde on Saturday.

He said: “We got a lift when they had a man sent off but then so did we almost immediately.

“We played well in the second half but when we pulled a goal back we need to keep it tight at the back but it wasn’t to be.

“We played well and kept possession well and created chances but we need to be winning games like this against teams that are up there challenging with us.

“We will always score goals so I felt we could kick on but we now have a massive game in Edinburgh on Saturday and it’s one we can’t afford to lose.

“They are nine points ahead of us now and we need to go there with a positive mindset. We have good players and are capable of winning.

“We got off to a great start this season but it’s a tough league and our aim is to keep challenging. We have a great squad but it just wasn’t our day.”

Manager Danny Lennon admitted his side paid the price for not taking their chances.

He said: “I thought the game was hard fought and well competed from both sets of players. The referee had a busy day but I thought there was very little in it in the first half.

“To be attacking then picking the ball out of the net a few seconds later was disappointing. We came out and dominated in the second half but the disappointing factor was the goals we lost and we need to look at that and analyse it.

“We had chances ourselves but we couldn’t take them and that was the difference.”