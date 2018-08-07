Clyde keeper Currie plays down ‘save of the season’ claim

Clyde keeper Blair Currie has played down the heroics which helped his side kick off their league season with a victory

Currie made two crucial saves in the space of a couiple of minutes as Clyde withstood second half Cowdenbeath pressure at Broadwood.

The stops prompted a glowing post-match tribute from his Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon.

He said: “They asked questions of us and our goalkeeper at a crucial stage of the game has had two great saves, particularly the first one.

“For me it could be save of the season already and we’re only in game one.”

But Currie modestly played down the comments and praised his defence for helping to make sure he didn’t have anything else to do.

He said: “It’s always good to hear that he’s saying that, but at the end of the day it’s a shot and I’ve saved it and that’s my job.

“If I’ve not got much to do then the defenders have done their job. It’s a credit to the defenders if they only get two shots away.

“They got the break of the ball twice and had two shots and that’s what I’m there to do, to keep the ball out of the net.”

“If I only need to make one or two saves a game I’ll be delighted.

“We want to be challenging and I don’t see why we can’t.”

“Picking early points up in this league is vital.”

“Getting off to a good start and putting a couple of wins together and clean sheets is always good to build on.”

Next for Clyde on Saturday is a trip to Stirling Albion.