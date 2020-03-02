Clyde keeper David Mitchell plays down Falkirk heroics

David Mitchell played down the heroics which helped Clyde complete a hat-trick of wins over his former club.

Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon’s said afterwards that his keeper’s save to touch a Ben Hall header onto the bar, and keep Clyde 2-1 up, was as good a save as he has seen.

But following Clyde’s 3-2 victory modest Mitchell said: “It’s pleasing but that’s what I’m there for and I’m more pleased about getting the three points.

“It’s massive, we badly needed it. On Tuesday night [at Dumbarton] I thought we were in control of the game and then you switch off one time and get punished.

“We need to perform the way we did against Falkirk and we’ve not been consistent enough.”

On his save from Hall, which was quickly followed by Clyde crucially going 3-1 up, Mitchell said: “That’s my job and with the players we’ve got up the other end of the park you’ve got every chance.

“These boys are so good at what they do, on their day they’re unplayable, so as long as I’m doing my job these boys can go and do theirs.

“It’s always hard when you come up from a league below and I think that earlier in the season we were looking up the way, but it’s not gone our way unfortunately.

“It’s about consolidating and trying to go again next season but as long as we keep performing like that we’ll be OK.”