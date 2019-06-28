Clyde kick-off pre-season schedule with friendly at Linlithgow Rose

Clyde play their first pre-season match this Saturday when they travel through to face East of Scotland League side Linlithgow Rose.

It’s a return trip for the Bully Wee who played at Linlithgow in a friendly there last season, drawing 1-1. Kick-off at Prestonfield is 2.30pm.

Danny Lennon’s side will be in action again next Tuesday, July 2, with another friendly match away to Championship side Alloa Athletic.

And with Clyde sitting out the first weekend of Betfred Cup action, another friendly away to Lowland League newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose has been arranged for Saturday, July 13, kick-off 2pm.

The first competitive match will be the Betfred match with Hamilton Accies on Wednesday, July 17. The match is being played at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Stadium due to the pitch upgrade at Broadwood.