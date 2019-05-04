Clyde left to eye play-off success as Peterhead clinch League Two title

Cowdenbeath 2 Clyde 1

Clyde’s League Two title dream came to a shattering end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cowdenbeath at Central Park as Peterhead pipped the Bully Wee to the trophy.

With the league leaders claiming a 2-0 win over Queen's Park at Hampden, not even a Clyde victory on this final day of the league season would have been enough, leaving boss Danny Lennon to eye up play off success against Edinburgh City.

Lennon said: “It was always a big ask today to come away with a win and with some silverware, especially against a very hungry Cowdenbeath side.

"We always know how big a challenge it is to come here and take something and again we’re talking about the same issues. We were also relying on a result elsewhere which meant it was a big probability that it would be a play off game after today.

“We’ve got another chance to achieve our goals for this season, we’re disappointed that it’s not silverware to top it off but I can only praise and compliment the players for the run and the momentum we created to get into this position even though we didn’t quite see that tonight, which we need to get back for Tuesday night."

Goals from Jamie Pyper and Kyle Millar either side of a Martin McNiff volley saw an end to any title hopes at Broadwood.

Clyde had their first real sniff at goal just after ten minutes. David Goodwillie’s close range header was saved after Scott Rumsby flicked on Martin McNiff’s throw from the left hand side.

With six minutes of the first half remaining, Jamie Pyper headed the home side ahead in emphatic fashion. Gary Fraser’s in-swinging corner caused the Bully Wee defence to panic and allowed the centre half to steam in unmarked.

Immediately from kick off, Clyde had a penalty shout turned down. Ally Love was played in over the top, whilst battling with Jamie Todd, the Cowdenbeath defender appeared to swipe the ball out of play for a corner, with whistler Colin Steven waving away any protests from the away side as they searched for an equaliser.

Clyde got their equaliser just shy of the hour mark. Martin McNiff acrobatically volleyed home after Chris McStay’s free kick was flicked onto him at the back post. He allowed the ball to bounce before hammering it across goal into the bottom left corner.

Clyde couldn’t make their pressure pay as they searched for a goal that would put them in control of the match and Cowdenbeath captain Kyle Millar made them pay.

Barry Cuddihy’s shot was closed down which allowed Cowdenbeath to break through Kyle Millar, who found Jordan Allan on the left hand side, his low cross was dummied by David Cox which allowed Millar to run in unmarked at the back post and give his side all three points with a sweeping finish through Blair Currie to round up the scoring.

Lennon added “It's a good learning curve for our young dressing room, dealing with these big pressure games, it's not always about getting your own way in football.

"You’ve got to earn that feeling and handle it properly so hopefully we take this experience into Tuesday and next Saturday and cash in on that feeling of what could’ve been and hopefully we’ll have something at the end of next Saturday.

“There’s no problem in lifting the players after this, today was always a long shot and that’s the wonderful thing about the game of football.

"There’s always the hope and that belief, there’s always that romantic story to tell and sadly that wasn’t us today but thankfully we’re in control of our own destiny to get that come Saturday through a different route.”