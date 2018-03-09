Clyde look to get back on winning track against Stenhousemuir

Clyde lost to Stehousemuir in January
Clyde lost to Stehousemuir in January
Share this article

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says his side have come a long way since their last meeting with Saturday’s opponents Stenhousemuir.

The Bully Wee travel to Ochilview to face a Warriors side who won 3-0 at Broadwood in January.

But that defeat triggered a five-match winning run and Lennon says he learned a lot about his side that day.

He said: “Until 70 minutes we did very well and matched them in every department. They had scored a wonder goal with their only attempt in the first 10 minutes and we then gave as good as we got.

“David Goodwillie had a great opportunity to make it 1-1 and then or 15 seconds later the ball was in our net.

“After that goal went in we looked like beaten men.

“But we worked on that and I got a great response from the players on it.

“We’ve come a long way and learned a great deal from the last 15 minutes of that game.”