Clyde look to get back on winning track against Stenhousemuir

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says his side have come a long way since their last meeting with Saturday’s opponents Stenhousemuir.

The Bully Wee travel to Ochilview to face a Warriors side who won 3-0 at Broadwood in January.

But that defeat triggered a five-match winning run and Lennon says he learned a lot about his side that day.

He said: “Until 70 minutes we did very well and matched them in every department. They had scored a wonder goal with their only attempt in the first 10 minutes and we then gave as good as we got.

“David Goodwillie had a great opportunity to make it 1-1 and then or 15 seconds later the ball was in our net.

“After that goal went in we looked like beaten men.

“But we worked on that and I got a great response from the players on it.

“We’ve come a long way and learned a great deal from the last 15 minutes of that game.”