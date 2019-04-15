Clyde lose appeal to Scottish FA over four-point deduction

Clyde's appeal against the four-point deduction imposed on the by the SPFL for fielding an ineligible player has been turned down.

The club were docked the points last month after playing Declan Fitzpatrick in a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers and a 1-1 draw with Queen's Park.

The authorities awarded both games 3-0 to their opponents, reducing Clyde's points tally by four, and fined them £1,500.

The club appealed and Clyde directors put their case before an SFA Judicial Panel at a hearing on Friday.

However the appeal has been turned down and the original SPFL judgement will stand.

The ruling means Clyde go into the final three games of the season four points behind League 2 leaders Peterhead in the race for the title and one automatic promotion place.

