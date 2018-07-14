Clyde lose on penalties after last gasp McNiff goal

A last gasp goal from Martin McNiff was enough to earn Clyde a 1-1 draw and a point against Edinburgh City in their opening Betfred Cup match.

However, City went on to win the resulting shootout 4-1 to secure the bonus point against a below par Bully Wee.

New signings Joe Gorman, Mark Lamont, Jack Boyle and John Rankin started for Clyde with Rankin captaining the side.

Other new additions Kieran Hughes, Dylan Cogill, Scott Rumsby and Eddie Ferns made the bench.

The home side had dominated possession and looked the most attacking in the opening 15 minutes but it was City who got the first chance when Graham Taylor had a shot from 18 yards which was held down low by keeper Blair Currie.

On 22 minutes Clyde had their first serious attempt as the ball bounced around inside the City penalty area and Chris McStay’s shot came of the back of David Goodwillie’s heels but fell kindly for the former Blackburn Rovers striker who’s shot was well saved by Callum Antell and parried out for a corner.

From the resulting corner Joe Gorman’s header was high and wide.

Clyde were looking dangerous from the corner as from another five minutes later Martin McNiff this time rose highest but again his header was well wide of the target.

Just after the half hour mark Clyde went close as Raymond Grant had a speculative shot from the left hand corner of the 18 yard box on his left peg which rattled the outside of the near post.

The Bully survived a scare on 36 minutes with the ball pinging about inside their penalty area with two City shots blocked by defenders before Taylor again sent a shot from 18 yards straight down the throat of Currie.

Despite looking the more likely for almost all of the first half Clyde would go in to the break 1-0 down as City opened the scoring on 45 minutes as Craig Thomson’s free kick from the left channel was met at the near post by Conrad Balatoni who guided his header in to the far corner.

Clyde needed to come out strong in the second half but it was the visitors who seemed to have grown in confidence and Danny Handling forced a good save out of Currie with a powerful drive from 20 yards which the keeper parried well down to his left on 47 minutes.

The game died down after that with City sitting deeper and Clyde unable to break down the visiting defence.

Another chance didn’t come until the 73rd minute when Edinburgh’s Graham Taylor rattled the same post that Raymond Grant had in the first half from a similar angle on his right foot.

And just like that Clyde cam back to life with a chance from the resulting goal kick which Goodwillie took down and shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide of the far post.

The Bully Wee looked to have carved out one last chance in Marc Laird scores low to the what was a dismal second half for them as an 89th minute corner eventually fell to substitute Eddie Ferns inside the are who’s shot from 12 yards went narrowly wide of the far post.

Then from the jaws of defeat, Clyde snatched a draw in the third minute of stoppage time.

A last ditch long throw in to the box fell to the feet of Martin McNiff who rifled a shot from 10 yards into the far top right corner to send the game to penalties.

David Goodwillie scored Clyde’s first penalty but Eddie Ferns and Raymond Grant both had there efforts saved thereafter with City converting all four off their spot kicks to claim the bonus point.