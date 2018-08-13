Clyde make it two out of two with win at Stirling

Clyde are the only League 2 side with a 100 per cent record after two games following a fine 3-0 win at Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Danny Lennon’s side were looking to build on their opening day win and got off to the perfect start with a goal in just four minutes.

Ally Love was the victim of a rash challenge from Albion’s Dominic Docherty - but the Bully Wee man had the last laugh by putting his side in front.

From Jordan Stewart’s free-kick into the box Martin McNiff headed down into the danger area and the ball broke for Love to steer past Cammy Binnie from eight yards.

Kevin Nicoll was inches away from making it two five minutes later with a dipping 20-yard strike from David Goodwillie’s headed lay-off which beat Binnie but smacked off the top of the crossbar.

Lee Hamilton should have hit the target for Albion with a header from a Jordan Allan free-kick.

But in the main it was Clyde who looked more dangerous. Love fired wide from 20 yards after a good break and Nicoll powereed his way pasy two defenders before sending another scorching 20-yarder inches over.

However the visitors did double their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

John Rankin, Raymond Grant and Stewart combined to open up the Stirling defence and Stewart’s cross from the bye-line was measured perfectly for Goodwillie to head past Binnie from six yards.

For the second week in a row Clyde went in at the break 2-0 up - but unlike the previous week against Cowdenbeath they didn’t have to survive an early second=-hal;f onslaught from their opponents.

And the points were wrapped up just after the hour mark. Nicoll won the ball in midfield and fed Goodwillie who in turn set up Love to fire an angled drive past Binnie and in off his near post.

Other than a late save from Mark Stewart, Clyde keeper Blair Currie had little to do in the second period.

And Clyde could have added to their lead. Rankin burst through only to be denied by Binnie, the keeper also saved from Goodwillie and Nicoll had a another fierce effort blocked by a defender.

But in the end it was job done. Another three points and another clean sheet - two down, 34 to go.