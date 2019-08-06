Clyde make valid point with opening day draw against East Fife

Clyde proved they will be more than a match for any side in League One this season by grabbing a deserved point with the Methil side.

The Fifers have beaten Dundee United and drawn with Hearts in recent weeks, but it was the Bully Wee who started much the brighter, and took the lead with just 10 minutes on the clock.

The new handball rules have already courted controversy and Chris Duggan fell foul of them at Broadwood.

The forward jumped to cut out a Clyde cross, but the ball struck his arm accidently.

There was nothing he could have done; the contact wasn’t intentional, but East Fife were punished anyway.

Ref Barry Cook pointed to the spot and Goodwillie showed no mercy.

East Fife were taking a while to settle into the game and were lucky not to be further behind at the break, Goodwillie, Darren Smith and Christopher Johnston all passing up chances.

Liam Watt passed up the best of what the visitors could create.

Darren Young’s half-time team talk had an effect, with the Fifers much better.

Anton Dowds was introduced shortly before the hour mark and within a couple of minutes of coming on had pulled East Fife level.

Some excellent work down the right wing by midfielder Aaron Dunsmore saw him cut into the back and square for Dowds.

The striker had plenty of work still to do, but sent a neat finish beyond Clyde’s David Mitchell.

The Fifers went on to dominate the rest of the second half but couldn’t get that crucial winner.

Dowds and Dunsmore again linked up well late on in the game but this time the forward couldn’t direct his shot on target.