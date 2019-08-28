Clyde match winner Mark Lamont delighted with Falkirk victory

Clyde goal hero Mark Lamont says the players’ belief in their ability has never wavered despite a tough start to life in League One.

The Bully Wee got their first win of the campaign at the fourth attempt when Lamont’s goal saw off league leaders and title favourites Falkirk at Broadwood on Saturday.

As well as knocking Falkirk off the top of the table the win also lifted Clyde off the bottom.

It’s taken time for Danny Lennon’s side to adjust to a higher level following last season’s promotion - and Lamont hopes beating Falkirk can now act as a catalyst to kick them onwards and upwards.

“It was brilliant to finally get our first win of the season and, on a personal level, to get my first goal of the year,” he said.

“I thought all the boys were brilliant, the effort they put in was tremendous all over the park.

“We need to build on it, as long as we keep working hard. It’s been a tough start but they are great boys in there and we keep our heads up because we know we’ve got the ability.

“We just need to tweak a few things defensively.

“At the lower level when you make a mistake you get away with it. At this level when you make a mistake there’s better players and higher quality and they punish you.

“But today I thought Craig Howie was unbelievable against big Connor Sammon. You won’t play against a more physical player but I don’t think Sammy won any headers.

“We believe in our ability. If we work harder than the other team we’ve always got a chance because we’ve got good players on the ball.”

Clyde travel to Forfar this Saturday, but without Alex Petkov who has been called up by Bulgaria under-21s.