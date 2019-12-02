Clyde midfielder Barry Cuddihy makes 100 appearances for club

Clyde centurion Barry Cuddihy believes they have the quality in the dressing room to get themselves out of their “sticky patch”.

Cuddihy marked 100 games for the club against Stirling Albion a fortnight ago and was presented with a commemorative shirt before the Dumbarton game to celebrate the milestone.

Sadly for the 22-year-old, they couldn’t toast his personal triumph with victory against the Sons.

However, he insisted they are more than capable of digging themselves out of a rut after their third defeat in four games to leave them in seventh in League One.

He told the Cumbernauld News: “We’ve been doing well in the cup games but when it’s come back to the league we’re not on the best of runs.

You want to win at home and make it at fortress, but right now that’s not happening.

“We’ve been here before and I’m sure we’ll get out of it and get back to winning ways.

“Ever since the gaffer has come in everybody has loved the way we’re playing.

“We’ve managed to get up last year and we are in a wee sticky patch in the league, but before that we had some good results so there’s no doubt the boys can get back to doing what we do best.”

Chris Johnston gave the Bully Wee the perfect start but goals from Joe McKee and Isaac Layne turned the game on its head.

Cuddihy concedes they played into the Sons’ hands when they were trying to chase the game.

He said; “It was a frustrating game. First half I think we were the better team and we got the goal, but they equalised and I think that shook us a bit.

“Second half we didn’t really kick on and they got the early goal. We were pushing for that equaliser and it just wasn’t our day. We went long in the second half trying to find that equaliser and it is not how we really play. We had a few chances but nothing came off for us.

“We were putting balls in the box and their two big boys at the back loved that and were just eating everything up. It wasn’t the way we should have gone about the second half.”