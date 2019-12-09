Clyde miss penalty in goalless draw with Forfar Athletic

Missing a penalty is bad enough but even the ball wanted out of Broadwood Stadium as Clyde managed a goalless draw with Forfar.

Raymond Grant’s spot kick on the hour mark ricocheted off Marc McCallum’s crossbar and out of the ground during the Ladbrokes League One clash between the Bully Wee and the Loons.

Danny Lennon’s side still remain three points ahead of the Angus side but were leap-frogged by Peterhead and drop to eighth in the league table.

Clyde were the better of the two sides in the first 20 minutes but a lack of concentration from Martin McNiff nearly cost the Cumbernauld side dearly in the third minute.

A short pass to the edge of the box from goalkeeper David Mitchell was nearly capitalized on as McNiff was not aware that there was an oncoming opponent. Fortunately for McNiff he made amends as he won the ball back straight away.

This seemed to be the trend for the 90 minutes as both teams made mistakes throughout but nobody could add the finishing touches to take the three points.

With league top scorer, David Goodwillie not in the matchday squad the Broadwood side appeared the killer instinct of such an influential striker.

This was the case in the 10th minute when Darren Smith had a Volley saved by McCallum and Christopher Johnson followed up to try and round the keeper but the Loons keeper was a safe pair of hands in the Forfar goal.

The Angus side were coming into the game as time went on but their chances were few and far between as the final ball just wasn’t there often enough.

32 minutes on the clock and Ross Meechan fired a cross deep into the Clyde box but it was too high and sailed out for a goal kick.

Referee Euan Anderson pointed to the spot on the hour as Clyde striker, Darren Smith fell under a clumsy challenge after bringing a lovely pass from Mark Lamont under control.

Raymond Grant oozed confidence as he stepped up to strike the ball on the cold and wet afternoon in Cumbernauld but it was the crossbar that was left shaking.

The Station Park side had a flurry of chances in the dying minutes with substitute Connor Coupe bringing energy to the game but to no avail as fellow second half sub, Andy Jackson could not take advantage and finish the game off.