Clyde move into play-off place after Cowdenbeath win

Clyde continued their charge up the League 2 table with a 3-0 win at Cowdenbeath on Tuesday night - their 10th victory in 13 games.

Danny Lennon's side have now overtaken Stenhousemuir and moved into the promotion play-off spots after their third 3-0 win in a week.

The visitors got off to a fine start with a 12th minute opener, Chris McStay netting from a Jordan Stewart cross.

Cowdenbeath did have the ball in the net just before half-time, but the 'goal' was chalked off for a foul on Clyde keeper Kyle Gourlay.

The Bully Wee doubled their advantage just after the hour mark when David Goodwillie got clear to score his 25th goal of the season after a one-two with Mark Lamont opened up the home defence.

McStay then made sure there would be no late scare for Clyde, firing home a third goal nine minutes from time after being set up by Goodwillie.

Next up for Clyde on Saturday is a trip to league leaders Peterhead.