Clyde need to be ready to challenge the league leaders says Danny Lennon

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says he wants to see his side get back to their best after a poor run of results in October.

The Bully Wee won for the first time in over a month with a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City last weekend, halting the capital side’s 10-game winning streak, and now Lennon has challenged his players to go on a run of their own.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we’ve gone through a run of poor form,” he said, “we’ve been below par in terms of where our ambitions lie.

“But there’s no better way than to go out and play against the top teams and having to bring your best out and play at your best and I certainly thought we were back to that against Edinburgh.

“My only real frustration from the first half was that we only went in at 1-0 with the opportunities we created, but I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve managed to see that game out.”

Lennon paid tribute to City, currently sitting second in League Two six points ahead of his side in third and one behind Peterhead, and says they need to be ready in case the top two ever slip up.

He said: “Edinburgh have gone on a fantastic run of 10 games unbeaten and you have to take your hat off to that.

“We know what we’re capable of. We showed it in the second half of last season, when we went on a fantastic run, and we had a good run at the start of this season.

“I’ve no doubt in my mind that Edinburgh City and Peterhead will have a blip during the course of the season, and we’ve got to be ready to capitalise on that.”

Lennon said that some of his players were back to their best in Saturday’s win saying that goalscorer Rankin and his midfield partner Kevin Nicoll were “outstanding from start to finish”.

He added: “As any game goes when the weather has a big part to play in terms of the wind, for us it took us maybe 25 minutes to settle down into it.

“We got into areas where we felt we could hurt them and I’m delighted with a clean sheet and the way we defended.

“I’ve got to give a big mention to Dylan Cogill. He’s found it a difficult start to the season to get his levels up, but we put him in because he’s shown in training that he’s ready.

“Overall, I’m very pleased and we just now need to keep that momentum up.”

Lennon says his side need to repeat that form this weekend when they play host to Stirling Albion.

“You always take confidence from a good win and performance, and to gain confidence you’ve got to show courage,” he added.

“I thought the players really stood up and showed they didn’t want Edinburgh to get any further away from us.

“That’s what we’ve got to bring to the table every single week.”