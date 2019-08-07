Clyde new boy Tony Wallace happy with opening day show against East Fife

New signing Tony Wallace says Clyde’s opening day display against East Fife showed they are not in LeagueOne just to make up the numbers.

Clyde went in to the game after a disappointing Betfred Cup campaign, in contrast to the visitors who were on a high after exceeding expectations by reaching the knockout stages.

But Danny Lennon’s newly promoted side produced an impressive first-half performance which could have yielded more than a penalty goal from new skipper David Goodwillie.

And although the visitors hit back to level after the break, former East Fife man Wallace says there are plenty of positives Clyde can take.

He said: “After how the Betfred Cup went for us it wasn’t a bad point considering how they went, beating Dundee United and drawing with Hearts.

“Teams would probably look at that and think we’d have struggled but I thought we were the better team.

“For the first 15 minutes of the second half we let them come at us and were a wee bit off it at the start of the second half.

“I think everybody would have said it’s probably a good one for East Fife because of how they have done.

“But we did our homework on them and how they played in the Betfred Cup so we knew what to expect.”

Wallace, signed from Annan during the summer, said Clyde had shown they were capable of competing with established League One sides, such as East Fife.

He said: “We’re not just coming up to make up the numbers, I think we’re going to have a right good go.

“I think we’ll get better and better. The first half showed that, we were dominant all over the pitch.”

Next up for Clyde this Saturday is a trip to Raith Rovers.