Clyde will face Dumbarton at Broadwood in their first league match of the new season (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The fixtures for the 2021-22 season were revealed on Tuesday with Danny Lennon’s side handed an opener against the Sons on Saturday, July 31.

It’s a familiar fixture for the Bully Wee. Two of their final three home matches last season were also against Dumbarton, Clyde losing 1-0 in their penultimate regular season fixture but earning a crucial 2-0 win after the split.

However since then Dumbarton have undergone a change of management with former Clyde boss Jim Duffy departing and ex-Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell coming in.

Clyde follow their opener against Dumbarton with a trip to Montrose on August 7 before hosting Alloa Athletic on August 14.

The Bully Wee then visit Falkirk on August 21 before Cove Rangers are at Broadwood the following Saturday.

The festive programme also sees Clyde at Falkirk on Boxing Day, a somewhat shorter trip than some of their Christmas away days of recent campaigns.

Airdrie at home on December 18 is the last match before Christmas while the Bully Wee will welcome traditional Glasgow rivals Queen’s Park for the New Year fixture on January 2.

Fixtures have also been confirmed for the pre-se ason NL Broadwood Cup tournament on the weekend of July 3 and 4.