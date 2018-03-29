Clyde play-off push no surprise to Bully Wee boss Lennon

Clyde’s charge into the battle for a promotion play-off place may have confounded some ‘experts’ - but boss Danny Lennon isn’t one of them.

The Bully Wee manager saw his team make it 10 wins in their last 13 matches over the past week with 3-0 wins over Edinburgh City, Montrose and Cowdenbeath.

Their run has now taken them into fourth place in the League 2 table ahead of their trip to league leaders Peterhead on Saturday.

But Lennon says he knew as soon as he took over from Jim Chapman in November that he had a nucleus of players capable of much more than their then lowly league position.

He said: “This group of players, they don’t surprise me.

“The amount of energy, the amount of character, the team spirit that they show, the togetherness and the quality of the football they’re sustaining doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen that from the day that I came in here.

“It was just a matter of trying to unlock that and now we’ve got a group of players that are enjoying themselves.

“I think that sometimes is something that at this level of football we take for granted; when you get to that business side of the season you forget why we all fell in love with the beautiful game to begin with.

“It’s to go out there and enjoy and play and you can certainly see that. They’re playing with a smile on their face and it’s a terrific wee journey that they’re on.

“There’s certainly more to come from this group of players and if they continue to apply themselves like they have there’s no reason they can’t write another page and let’s see what happens.

“We’ll take one game at a time. We’re into that final wee sprint of the season and the prizes will be getting handed out very shortly.

“I’m just glad that we’ve come out of nowhere and given ourselves that wee bit of opportunity. Let’s see how we go.”