Clyde player Love banned for five games over racism charge

Clyde forward Ally Love has been banned for five games over allegedly racist comments made to an opposition player.

The sentenced was imposed by the SFA Judicial Panel who found the 26-year-old guilty of excessive misconduct.

Love only joined the club from Brechin City at the start of the January transfer window and was alleged top have made the remarks to Annan's Rabin Omar during his debut for the club at Broadwood on January 2.

The player has the right to appeal the outcome and has until Monday to respond.

A CXlyde statement said they would make no further comment until the process has been completed.