Clyde poised to seal loan deals for English Premiership pair

Clyde have moved to strengthen their squad with loans deals for two players from English Premiership side Huddersfield Town.

Midfielder Jack Boyle and central defender Dylan Cogill, both aged 20, have travelled north and are expected to complete their moves to the Bully Wee later today.

The English pair have been training with Clyde and - assuming international clearance goes through- will join until the end of the season.

