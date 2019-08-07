Clyde promotion hero Scott Banks wanted by Crystal Palace

Dundee United are reported to have turned down a bid from Crystal Palace - thought to be in the region of £400,000 - for Clyde promotion hero Scott Banks.

The Linlithgow teenager was a huge hit when he spent the second half of last season on loan at Broadwood, establishing himself as a fans' favourite and earning the Man of the Match accolade in the Bully Wee's promotion play-off win over Annan.

Since returning to United he has broken into the first team and reportedly attracted the interest of a number of English sides, including Palace, Southampton, Leeds United and - according to one report - Manchester City.

Sky Sports News have reported that Palace have made a formal offer for the 17-year-old which has been rejected by United.

