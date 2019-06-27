Clyde promotion hero Tom Lang delighted to end on high before Dunfermline Athletic switch

Tom Lang reckons that winning promotion was the ideal way to call time on his career at Clyde.

The out-of-contract defender was unable to resist the lure of full-time football and has signed a two-year deal with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

However the 22-year-old, who was Danny Lennon’s first signing as Clyde boss, says he has nothing but fond memories of the Bully Wee, in particular the dressing-room camaraderie.

He said: “It was brilliant and that was one of the toughest parts, leaving the boys in the dressing room. But we’ve all got a group chat and we’ll meet up I’m sure very soon.

“It was very difficult, but at the end of the day football changes all the time and it can’t just be about the friendship.

“Boys leave because of footballing reasons, but it was a great, great changing room.

“You go to some part-time clubs and it’s a case of ‘let’s get the training session out of the way and get ready for Saturday’ but going into Clyde’s changing room the camaraderie was brilliant.”

As a promotion winner, Lang’s place in Clyde history is assured and the English-born, Scotland under-17 cap feels securing promotion in what proved his final appearance against Annan was the perfect way to say goodbye.

He said: “I really did love Clyde and I think everyone associated with the club knew that, but the target for me has always been full-time football.

“We got promotion, that was the goal, and I think it was a good time for me to move on.

“The best thing I could have done was join Clyde at that point in my career.

“Danny picked me to start most weeks and that made a massive difference to my career, just playing games week in, week out.

That’s what I needed to progress.”

“The fans were brilliant as well. Even when I was injured the support they gave me was really good and you kind of want to sign for them again.

“But at the same time I need to progress my career. For me it was to go full-time and Dunfermline have given me that opportunity.

“I’d love to go back to Clyde and definitely will do during the season if we get a weekend off and Clyde are playing.

“And if we played against Clyde I’d love to go back to Broadwood. I’m sure I’d get a bit of stick but it would be good to see some familiar faces.”