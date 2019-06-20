Clyde promotion hero Tom Lang signs for Dunfermline Athletic

Defender Tom Lang has quit Clyde to sign for Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

The 22-year-old Englishman was offered a new deal by the Bully Wee after playing a key role in last season’s promotion success.

However he has opted for full-time football and sign with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

Lang, who was also linked with Morton, joined the Bully Wee in January as Lennon’s first signing and quickly established himself as a regular before suffering a serious knee injury which sidelined him for six months.

However on his return to action he forced his way back into team at the turn of the year and was a mainstay of the successful promotion drive.

Because of his age Clyde are entitled to development compensation as part of any transfer and an undisclosed fee has been agreed with Dunfermline.

The only player from last season’s squad now still to settle his future is midfielder Chris McStay.

Like Lang, the 22-year-old was also offered a new contract but returned to Australia during the summer and has yet to confirm his return.

Of the rest of last season’s squad David Goodwillie and Kristoffer Syvertsen were already under contract while new deals have been agreed by Barry Cuddihy, Kieran Duffie, Declan Fitzpatrick, Ray Grant, Mark Lamont, Ally Love, Ross Lyon, Martin McNiff and John Rankin and Scott Rumsby.

However Kevin Nicoll, Jack Boyle, Dylan Cogill, Blair Currie, Kieran Hughes, Aaron Millar and Jordan Stewart have all been released.