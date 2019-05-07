Clyde quartet make PFA Scotland Team of the Year

Four Clyde players have been named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

Keeper Blair Currie, defender Martin McNiff, midfielder John Rankin and striker David Goodwillie were all included in the line-up which was revealed at players union's annual awards night in Glasgow on Sunday.

Rankin and Goodwillie were also on the shortlist for the League 2 Player of the Year accolade, but missed out with the prize going to Edinburgh City's Blair Henderson.

The team of the year was: Blair Currie (Clyde); Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City), Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City), Martin McNiff (Clyde), Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead); Willie Gibson (Peterhead), Scott Brown (Peterhead), John Rankin (Clyde), Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic); David Goodwillie (Clyde), Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).