Clyde ready to mount League 2 title challenge

The action begins ‘for real’ on Saturday when Clyde kick off their League Two campaign against Cowdenbeath at Broadwood.

Performances over the second half of last season under Danny Lennon will put the Bully Wee among the bookies’ favourites for promotion.

And Lennon himself reckons ending the club’s exile in Scottish football is something which is long overdue.

He said: “For too long now, our wonderful club has been in the fourth tier, a level that we have the potential to exist above.

“Now is the time for everyone at the club to pull together in a magnificent joint effort to turn that potential into a reality.

“We are looking to build on and continue that positive second half of last season.

“ Our overarching aim is to get promoted out of this league, either via the playoffs, or most preferably with a shiny trophy in our hands.”

Clyde fans have been here before and there have been a host of false dawns in recent seasons.

But the improvement under Lennon since he took over from Jim Chapman, and the quality of the players he has brought in, have given the Bully Wee faithful genuine grounds for optimism.

However while Lennon has belief in his players, he will take nothing for granted: “This is a competitive league and every game will be a challenge, so we must ensure that we are at our best at every opportunity.”

However he says his players can take confidence from their Betfred Cup exertions, in particular their fine displays in last Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Stranraer and in Saturday’s clash with Premiership Motherwell.

He said: “I thought that in periods we showed what a good footballing team we are, when we got it down and managed to ping it about and carve them open.

“The only thing I would have liked is to have seen that more often and what we’ve now got to do is make sure we’ve got all the right tools in place - that we can play our football, that we can mix it and we can go a little bit more direct at times.

“But the most important thing my players have shown over the past two games is that they can compete.”