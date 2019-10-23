Clyde’s Chris Johnston: draw with Raith Rovers shows progress we’ve made

Chris Johnston says Clyde’s battling draw with leaders Raith Rovers shows how far they’ve come since they last met the Kirkcaldy side.

In August Danny Lennon’s side were thumped 5-2 at Starks Park in their second game of the season.

But it was a different story on Saturday as the Bully Wee came roaring back from two down at half-time to earn a point - and might even have had all three.

Winger Johnston - a half-time substitute who helped turn the game - says Clyde learned harsh lessons from that earlier defeat in Fife as they adjusted to a higher level after last season’s promotion.

A couple of weeks later they got their first win over Falkirk - and haven’t really looked back since.

Johnston said: “I think that was the turning point to be fair, that game [at Starks Park]. We knew we weren’t good enough, we were giving away cheap goals and after that game there were a few home truths which kicked us on after that.

“We beat Falkirk and from there we’ve done not too bad, except for the Montrose game, which was hopefully just a one-off.

“I think we’ve done well in the majority of games, we just need to do it for the full game and not just in bits, finishing strong. We need to start strong and stop giving away cheap goals, giving good teams two goal leads.”

Earlier in the season Clyde also came from two down to beat Queen of the South 3-2 - and Johnston said they might have done it again on Saturday.

He said: “I felt that if the game had gone a wee bit longer we’d have won.

“We all knew we didn’t play well in the first half and we just went for it a wee bit and got the goals.

“We know if we’re getting beaten, if we just keep going and do what we’re good at, passing it and working hard and pressing we can score.

“We’ve got the best striker in the league [David Godwillie] if we can get the ball to him and other boys can chip in with goals.”