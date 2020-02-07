Clyde's famous Scottish Cup win over Celtic in pictures
Ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup meeting at Broadwood between Clyde and Celtic we look back at the last time the two sides met.
Sunday, Januar 8 2006 went down as a famous day in the history of the Bully Wee as the Hoops were beaten 2-1 with a certain former Manchester United miedfielder making his debut.
1. Keane's debut
Former Manchester United midifeidler Roy Keane made his Celtic debut in the match (pictured with Clyde's Michael McGowan)
Jeff J Mitchell
Getty
2. Old Trafford exit
The Republic of Ireland international left Old Trafford after a falling out with manager Sir Alex Ferguson, he made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils.
Glenn Campbell
Getty
3. Other memorable names
The Celtic side that day also featured the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura (pictured with Clyde's Chris Higgins), Neil Lennon, John Hartson and Shaun Maloney to name a few.
Ian Stewart
Getty
4. Clyde come flying out the traps
The Bully Wee twice had the ball in the back of the net but both times saw the goals chalked off by the officials.
Ian Stewart
Getty
