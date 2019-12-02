Clyde’s reliance on David Goodwillie needs to stop, insists Lennon

Clyde boss Danny Lennon demanded his under-performing players step up to the mark to take some of the heat off misfiring striker David Goodwillie.

After a prolific start to the season, including five goals against Stranraer, the 30-year-old has struggled to find the target, with just one goal in his last six games.

Goodwillie still has an impressive return with 16 goals in 21 appearances.

However, Lennon says their reliance on the former Dundee United and Blackburn Rovers striker to get them goals needs to stop, and challenged others to start chipping in.

Lennon said: “You can see one or two players struggling a wee bit.

“David’s having a tough couple of games to get back into it. I thought the two Dumbarton centre-backs didn’t give him a minute and when that happens sometimes I think we rely on David too much.

“Others now have games upon games of experience.

“We’re now into game 15 of this league and we know what it is all about.

“We know the demands of it and the quality of the teams. Other players have to step up to the mark.”

The Bully Wee in, seventh place, take on ninth-placed Forfar Athletic this weekend, hoping to get back on track at Broadwood Stadium.

Lennon urged his players to turn it into a fortress again after four games without a win.

He said: “We need to dust ourselves down, keep believing in our brand of football, our ability and keeping the game as simple as we possibly can.

“When we do that we’re a very good team. When we get away from that we’re average, not even that.”