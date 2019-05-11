Clyde see off Edinburgh City to reach promotion play-off final

Clyde kicked off this long season with a home match against Edinburgh City - but made darned sure that wasn’t how they would end it.

A comprehensive 3-0 win over the capital side extended their campaign by one more week, bringing a promotion play-off final with Annan.

Clyde's Tom Lang challenges Graham Taylor (pic: John Devlin)

Danny Lennon’s side went into this semi-final second leg with a slender advantage thanks to Kristoffer Syvertsen’s goal at Ainslie Park last Tuesday night.

Many thought the second leg would be equally tight. But once the Norwegian had found the net again to double Clyde’s overall advantage there was only one winner.

After a cagey opening, delayed by seven minutes to let the 1,204 crowd into a bouncing Broadwood main stand, Clyde moved through the gears with one of their most complete performances of the season.

At the heart of it all was David Goodwillie. Once again the former Scotland striker displayed an ability to play football deserving of a far higher level.

That he is happy to continue treading the boards on the stage Clyde offer him is something treasured by the Bully Wee faithful.

Syvertsen may have applied the finishing touch to the home side’s 14th minute opener. But it was Goodwillie’s goal in every other respect.

After gathering up a pass wide on the left touchline the Clyde striker bustled his way into the box towards the danger, shrugged off any attempts by City defenders to relieve him of possession and laid the ball on a plate for Syvertsen to convert from close range.

That gave Clyde the settler they needed and City a mountain to climb they never looked like scaling.

Their only crumb of comfort was they were still in the tie at half-time.

Syvertsen had another effort blocked by a defender, Callum Antell got downto keep out a Goodwillie piledriver and Syvertsen saw a shot come back off the upright with Antell static and helpless.

The best chance of all though fell to, and was missed by, Goodwillie who uncharacteristically lobbed a meek volley wide after a Conrad Balatoni blunder let him in with just Antell to beat.

It might have proved costly. But it didn’t.

Just three minutes after the restart Goodwillie’s perfectly weighted pass sent Ally Love through on Antell. A composed finish put Clyde two up.

And 10 minutes late Goodwillie got the goal he deserved, rising to power home a header from Mark Lamont’s free -kick. Game over. Tie over.

From then on it was a case of damage limitation - from both sides.

City’s main aim was not to concede any more, Clyde’s was to protect key men - Goodwillie and Syveretsen were both replaced - ahead of another demanding two-game week.