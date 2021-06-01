Clyde sign former loan star Adam Livingstone on one-year deal
Clyde have completed the signing of former Motherwell and Cove Rangers left-back Adam Livingstone.
The 23-year-old will be a familiar face to Clyde fans, having enjoyed a spell at Broadwood on loan from Motherwell during the 2019-20 season.
He made his debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Celtic and went on to make a further seven appearances.
Livingstone left Motherwell that summer and spent last season at Cove Rangers, but has now returned to Clyde on a permanent basis, signing a one-year deal.
Manager Danny Lennon said: "We are delighted to have Adam here for the season ahead. He made a great contribution when he was here in 2020..
“His energy on that left side gave us better balance in 2020 and now he has another year of good experience under his belt, I am really excited about what Adam can bring to the team in the upcoming season.”