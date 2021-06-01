Adam Livingston has returned to Clyde on a permanent basis (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The 23-year-old will be a familiar face to Clyde fans, having enjoyed a spell at Broadwood on loan from Motherwell during the 2019-20 season.

He made his debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Celtic and went on to make a further seven appearances.

Livingstone left Motherwell that summer and spent last season at Cove Rangers, but has now returned to Clyde on a permanent basis, signing a one-year deal.

Manager Danny Lennon said: "We are delighted to have Adam here for the season ahead. He made a great contribution when he was here in 2020..