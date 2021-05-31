New Clyde signing Morgaro Gomis in action for Falkirk against the Bully Wee (pic: Michael Gillen)

Midfielder Gomis moves to Broadwood after a two-year stint at Falkirk while Docherty, who can play in defence and midfield, joins from Annan Athletic.

Gomis, 35, began his career with Montpellier in his native France and, after a spell in English non-league football ,moved to Scotland in 2006 to join Cowdenbeath.

His most successful time was at Dundee United where he had three separate spells and he was part of their 2010 Scottish Cup winning side, along with current Clyde skipper David Goodwillie.

Capped twice by Senegal, Gomis subsequently played for Birmingham City, Hearts and Motherwell, as well as teams in Malaysia and Oman.

Docherty, 33, began his career with St Mirren and has also played for Montrose, Stirling Albion, Brechin City, Alloa Athletic - where he played briefly under Lennon – Stranraer, Dumbarton, East Fife and Forfar Athletic.

Meanwhile Clyde have been drawn against Kilmarnock in the Scottish League Cup for the second season running and the fourth time in six years.

The Bully Wee will also face Morton, Stranraer and Lowland League side East Kilbride in their group. The competition, now sponsored b Premier Sports, kicks off on the weekend of July 10/11.

Lennon says the experience of both players will make them welcome additions to his squad.

He said: “Morgaro’s outstanding ability has led him to playing most of his career in the Scottish Premiership, as well as playing in the English Championship and at full international level.

I have worked with Mark before and know full well the character and qualities he will bring to this wonderful club.