Clyde sign Morgaro Gomis and Mark Docherty as Danny Lennon reshapes his squad
Clyde boss Danny Lennon has made his first two signings of the summer by snapping up Morgaro Gomis and Mark Docherty.
Midfielder Gomis moves to Broadwood after a two-year stint at Falkirk while Docherty, who can play in defence and midfield, joins from Annan Athletic.
Gomis, 35, began his career with Montpellier in his native France and, after a spell in English non-league football ,moved to Scotland in 2006 to join Cowdenbeath.
His most successful time was at Dundee United where he had three separate spells and he was part of their 2010 Scottish Cup winning side, along with current Clyde skipper David Goodwillie.
Capped twice by Senegal, Gomis subsequently played for Birmingham City, Hearts and Motherwell, as well as teams in Malaysia and Oman.
Docherty, 33, began his career with St Mirren and has also played for Montrose, Stirling Albion, Brechin City, Alloa Athletic - where he played briefly under Lennon – Stranraer, Dumbarton, East Fife and Forfar Athletic.
Meanwhile Clyde have been drawn against Kilmarnock in the Scottish League Cup for the second season running and the fourth time in six years.
The Bully Wee will also face Morton, Stranraer and Lowland League side East Kilbride in their group. The competition, now sponsored b Premier Sports, kicks off on the weekend of July 10/11.
Lennon says the experience of both players will make them welcome additions to his squad.
He said: “Morgaro’s outstanding ability has led him to playing most of his career in the Scottish Premiership, as well as playing in the English Championship and at full international level.
I have worked with Mark before and know full well the character and qualities he will bring to this wonderful club.
"For the upcoming season we need more experience and better defensive assets to improve our squad. More than half of our squad last season were 23 or under and the lack of experience cost us at times. We were also too easy to score against in the first half of the season, for a number of reasons. It is important that we learn from those mistakes, carefully plan the changes we need to make and successfully implement those changes to enhance performance and results.”