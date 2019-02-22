Clyde skipper Kevin Nicoll sidelined by broken collarbone

Clyde skipper Kevin Nicoll has been ruled out of the club's promotion push for several weeks after suffering a broken collarbone.

The 32-year-old sustained the injury during last week's win over Albion Rovers when he went down awkwardly in the first half after competing for a header.

The club has confirmed Nicoll has broken his clavicle and will be out for "a number of weeks".

Nicoll's injury follows the broken arm suffered by top scorer David Goodwillie who hasn't played since being hurt at Berwick last month.

To add to boss Danny Lennon's injury woes Ally Love missed last week's match with an ankle problem, athough there is a chance he could return for Saturday's derby match with Queen's Park at Hampden.

Lennon said: "It's obviously a blow to lose Kevin, but he is still going to be an important figure for us within the squad, with the leadership that he brings to the dressing room.

"It's a mark of the man that he was at training in good spirits and supporting the rest of the players.

"We wish him well for his recovery and we look forward to him returning for some crucial matches nearer the end of the season."

"David is making great progress. He's working closely with the medical staff and we are all working together to get him back as quickly as possible, but also as safely as possible.

"Ally is also making good progress and he has a chance of being involved at Hampden on Saturday.

"As we've always said, injuries will happen and it gives others an opportunity to come in and impress. I thought both Declan Fitzpatrick and Scott Banks did fantastically well on their debuts on Saturday."

