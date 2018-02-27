Clyde skipper Nicoll says players showed right reaction to Stirling loss

Clyde skipper Kevin Nicoll says the post-match reaction of the squad to Saturday’s loss at Stirling shows the progress they are making.

After five wins on the spin Bully Wee went down 2-1 to promotion chasing Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

It was promotion chasing Albion’s fifth win in a row. And Nicoll, who scored the Clyde goal, says the fact the players were so down at losing to a side in top form was an indication of the rise in their own fortunes in recent weeks,

He said: “After the run that’s been going the boys are all disappointed and it’s a good thing because we’ve come that far that now we’re disappointed.

“There wasn’t much football getting played. I think it was a bit bobbly.

“But I don’t think there was much in the game to be honest. We kind of switched off for their second but I think when we made decisions in the last third we didn’t make the right decisions, as have been doing for the last five weeks or so.

“So we just need to dust ourselves down and get back.”

Clyde were scheduled to be in action last night (Tuesday) at Peterhead and entertain Elgin City at Broadwood this coming Saturday.

It’s the fourth meeting between the sides this season with the Bully Wee out to break their duck after losing all three previous encounters.

Elgin won 3-2 at Borough Briggs in August, 4-2 at Broadwood in October and 2-1 at home again in January.

Clyde also play away to Cowdenbeath next Tuesday.