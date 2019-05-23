Clyde snap up Chris Johnston from rivals Annan Athletic

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has moved quickly to start building his squad for next season by snapping up League 2 Player of the Year nominee Chris Johnston.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year-deal with the Bully Wee last week - just a few days after being part of the Annan Athletic side beaten by Clyde in the promotion play-off final.

Johnston played a hugely influential part in Annan’s run to the play-offs after joining the Galabankies last summer and his impressive displays earned him a shortlisting for the PFA Scotland League 2 Player of the Year, along with Clyde duo David Goodwillie and John Rankin and eventual winner Blair Henderson, of Edinburgh City.

Johnston, capped five times for Scotland at under-19 level, began his career at Kilmarnock and has also had spells at Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and Peterhead on loan.

Lennon said: “We are delighted to have signed Chris on a two-year deal. I have been an admirer of him since he burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old in the first team at Kilmarnock.

“At 24 years of age, we have signed a player who has nearly 100 appearances at Premiership and Championship level.

“He created the highest number of assists (19) in League 2 this season, was shortlisted for league player of the year and was voted into the league team of the year.

“His outstanding quality of play in the opposition’s half is there for all to see and the facts speak for themselves regards his standard of final product in enabling team-mates to score, which was the best in the division.

“There is much more to come from Chris.

“We believe we can add more goals to his impressive number of assists in the way we will encourage him and coach him to play in the seasons to come.”

Johnston joins David Goodwillie and Kristoffer Syvertsen - the only two of this season’s squad not out of contract - as confirmed Bully Wee players for next season’s League One campaign.

Lennon will hope to retain the bulk of his squad, although defender Tom Lang has been linked with Falkirk, Airdrie and Morton.