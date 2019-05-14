Clyde star Ally Love wants Annnan win and promotion for long-suffering fans

Ally Love says Clyde’s players are desperate to secure promotion this Saturday for the sake of their long-suffering supporters.

The 27-year-old forward was on target in Saturday’s semi-final win over Edinburgh City which set up a final showdown with his old club Annan Athletic.

Speaking before the first leg at Galabank last night (Tuesday), Love said it was hard to believe the club had languished in the bottom tier of Scottish football for almost a decade.

He said: “That’s far too long for this club. I came here last January and I couldn’t believe the support they’ve got and how professional the club is.

“It’s absolutely terrific and to be in this division for nearly ten years is ridiculous.

“Whatever happens on Tuesday, on Saturday it’s for them. They’ve been through a lot of hard times in the past 10 years.”

Although Annan finished fourth in the League Two table, Love is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “It will be tough. They’re on a good run but so are we. We’ve won a lot of games and we’ve been saying it for the last four or five weeks, it’s momentum.

“We can’t play the way we’ve played all season and then turn up in these play-off games and not play. We know ourselves that if we turn up and play we’re a match for anybody.

“We’ve played them four times this season, so you know how they’re going to play. But we’ll set up all about us.

“We’ll not be going down there to sit in and try to take it back here on Saturday, we’ll go down there and try and get a result like we did against Edinburgh.”

Clyde manager Danny Lennon described his side’s showing on Saturday as an “absolute complete performance.”

He said: “The journey continues and it’s a credit to these guys. It’s a pleasure to come in every single time to work with them and they leave absolutely everything out there.

“I’m delighted for the fans but we’ve now got to go and attempt to get the job done and we’ve had very hard challenges against Annan this season.

“It will be a very hungry Annan side wanting the same prize as we do.”