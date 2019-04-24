Clyde star John Rankin not conceding title to Peterhead just yet

Clyde star John Rankin says Clyde’s ‘ridiculous’ team spirit will ensure they push Peterhead all the way to the title finishing line.

With just two games to play and a four-point deficit to make up, it looks as if the League 2 championship is Peterhead’s to lose.

But Rankin insists Clyde won’t be giving up until the title is officially out of reach.

After Saturday’s thumping win over Berwick he said: “You don’t know what will happen, football is a crazy, crazy game. We’re just looking forward to the final two games and we’ll see what it throws up.

“If we’re fortunate enough to push Peterhead to the last game of the season, then great. If not it won’t be for the want of trying, that’s for sure.

“You can see from the stand, the camaraderie and team spirit in this team is ridiculous, they boys are all in it together and they fight for one another from the first minute until the last.”

Clyde’s spirit and will to win was summed up by Ally Love launching a tirade at David Goodwillie for failing to play him in in the closing stages of Saturday’s match - even though the Bully Wee were five up at the time!

Rankin said: “That’s real football, that’s been lost in the generation that’s coming through, you don’t see that anger and willing to fight with one another.

“That’s what you’re looking for - even at 5-0 Ally’s still wanting to score and Goodie, the striker he is, he’s just desperate to get another goal.”