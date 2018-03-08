Clyde star Lang sees bright future for Bully Wee

Clyde defender Tom Lang has admitted that his success in the right-back role for the Bully Wee in recent weeks has been something of a surprise.

It’s not that Lang lacked confidence in his ability - it’s just that he arrived at Broadwood having predominantly operated as a central defender.

Lang is enjoying life at Clyde under Danny Lennon.

But Clyde boss Danny Lennon identified the 20-year-old Englishman as ideal for a wider role.

And it’s proved a wise choice as Lang’s energy and forages down the right flank have been key elements in Clyde’s recent improvement.

Lang said: “Danny’s really helped me big-time because I’ve never been an attacking player at all.

“I’d always played centre-half and not really played right-back at all, and when I had, which wasn’t much, I’d always been a defensive right back.

“But he and Allan Moore, the assistant manager, have been telling me to get down the line to the byline and just express myself as much as possible.

“I am still learning in the role and still make mistakes, but they are helping me out and helping me improve in that position as much as possible.”

Lang, born in England but with a Scottish father, came through the youth system at Birmingham City before moving north to sign for Rangers in 2015.

The deal to sign him was agreed by then interim-manager Stuart McCall - but by the time it was finalised McCall had departed.

Things didn’t work out under his replacement Mark Warburton - but Lang has no regrets about going to Ibrox in the first place.

He said: “I was at Rangers for a year and had a couple of injuries and never really broke through. I was training with the first team quite a bit, but never really got into the squad. But it was good experience.

“Everything happens for a reason at the end of the day and that’s the reason why I ended up in Scotland.”

After spells with Dumbarton and Stranraer, Lang joined Clyde in January, initially on a short-term deal. But he quickly earned an extension until the end of next season.

And he believes their recent five-game winning streak shows Clyde are building a team capable of challenging for the title next season.

He said: “Before I signed I trained with them a couple of times and I could just see in which direction the club wanted to go, with Danny and the management team. The style of football and the mentality they’ve got to win games is something I want to be a part of.

“It’s now about winning as many games as we can and trying to get as high up the table. I don’t think there’s any real target - it’s just to get as high up as we possibly can.

“It’s more about building the confidence and the team for next season and making sure we’ve got a good enough team to challenge for the title next year - and about letting other teams know as well.”

In his short time at Broadwood Lang has also built up a decent rapport with the supporters - and says they too have a massive part to play.

He said: “Now that we’re winning games the support is superb. For example Peterhead on a Tuesday night, when it was minus five or whatever, for us to still bring some fans was superb.

“It’s definitely getting better and better and that’s a credit to them and to the boys for getting that support back.

“It just feels like the club’s going in the right direction off the pitch and on the pitch.”