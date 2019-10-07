Clyde star Ray Grant: Montrose display not good enough

Clyde midfielder Ray Grant admitted that the Bully Wee could have no complaints about suffering their first home defeat of the season against Montrose.

The Angus side arrived at Broadwood bottom of the league - but left having moved up a place with a 2-0 victory.

It was Clyde's first home league defeat since October last year - and Grant admitted they got what they deserved after an uncharacteristically flat display.

He said: "It was a thoroughly disappointing performance, there's no getting away from that.

"We look at is the performances we've put in over the first quarter. We've got a good points return and I think we've played well over the last six weeks. We could have had even more points than we have.

"But today wasn't good enough. We can't worry about what we've done in previous weeks, the bottom line today is none of us performed to our capabilities and Montrose thoroughly deserved their win.

"I think the disappointing thing is that we've shown what we can do coming from behind. Against Dumbarton last week at a difficult place, at half-time we were always confident we could turn the game around but today we just weren't at it.

"None of the boys didn't put 100 per cent effort, we all did but the ball just didn't bounce for us.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league and today unfortunately we didn't get the result we wanted. But can we have any complaints? I don't think so."

Clyde now have a break from the league as they head for Arbroath next week in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup.

But Grant doesn't view the tie as a welcome distraction from a disappointing loss of league points; he just wants to win regardless.

He said: "We just want to get back to winning ways and to our performance, whether that's in the cup or the league we don't care.

"We don't care what competition it is, we want to win every game."