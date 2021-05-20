Barry Cuddihy is staying at Clyde after agreeing a new deal (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The duo have put pen to paper on deals which will keep them at Broadwood for another season

Cuddihy, 24, joined Clyde from Annan Athletic in 2017 and has now made almost 150 appearances for the club.

He was a key figure in the Bully Wee’s promotion campaign in 2018-2019, to such an extent that he was named the club’s Player of the Year at the end of that campaign.

Cunningham, 22, initially joined Clyde on loan from Hamilton Academical in February 2020 before making the switch permanent last summer.

Like Cuddihy he played a prominent role in the season just completed and boss Danny Lennon is delighted both will be back next season.

He said: “We're delighted to secure both Barry and Ross.

" They are players who, alongside their ability, bring a terrific work ethic and give their all each time they pull on a Clyde jersey. We'll now continue to work together to ensure that they can be more consistent in performing at their highest level.

"They are very good footballers and both are great lads. By agreeing to stay on, it shows what they think of the club and the supporters.

"I'm pleased to be retaining this level of quality and we are working to bring in others around them, to enhance the squad, but also to help bring out the best in our existing players individually."

The duo join Ally Love and Kevin Nicoll in agreeing new deals with the Bully Wee, joining David Goodwillie and David Mitchell who were already under contract for 2021-22.

However Craig Howie won’t be back next season. The 24-year-old central defender, who moved to Clyde from East Kilbride two years ago, turned down a new deal with the Bully Wee and has signed for Alloa Athletic.

Lennon said: “We'd like to thank Craig for all of his efforts. He was a pleasure to work with and always looked to improve and learn. We wish him well in his next chapter."