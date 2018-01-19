Clyde striker Gormley departs Broadwood but Gourlay is back

Striker David Gormley has left Clyde to return to the junior ranks.

The 29-year-old has agreed a move to a junior club - thought to be Pollok - for a nominal fee.

Gormley joined the Bully Wee in 2015 and made 95 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals.

Last season he was also the joint top Scottish Cup scorer with eight goals as Clyde made it to the last 16 before going out after a replay to Ayr United.

His haul included a memorable hat-trick against Stirling Albion and goals on both the first game and replay against Ayr.

However this season he has struggled with injury and, after undergoing knee surgery, his outings have been more limited.

The paperwork was finalised on Friday to allow Gormley to return to the junior ranks where he as already enjoyed successful stints with Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Auchinleck Talbot.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon said: "We thank David for his contribution at Clyde and wish him every success for his future."

However heading back to Broadwood is keeper Kyle Gourlay who has returned to Clyde for a second loan spell.

The 19-year-old will be with the Bully Wee on a development loan until the end of the season.